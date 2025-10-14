Left Menu

Bihar's Push for OBC Inclusion: NCBC Seeks Detailed Data

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has requested detailed socio-economic and educational data from the Bihar government for 18 castes proposed for inclusion in the central OBC list. The move follows a public hearing, and the state has sought more time for data collection, highlighting ongoing discussions on caste inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:36 IST
Bihar's Push for OBC Inclusion: NCBC Seeks Detailed Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has intensified efforts to gather comprehensive socio-economic and educational data from Bihar regarding 18 castes that the state seeks to include in the central Other Backward Classes (OBC) list.

In response to a public hearing in Patna, NCBC chairperson Hansraj Ahir, along with Commission member Bhuwan Bhushan Kamal, engaged with senior officials and community representatives to assess the longstanding proposal. The commission is awaiting further data from Bihar, which has requested additional time to complete its survey.

Ahir revealed that similar inclusion requests from other states have been considered, noting a previous recommendation to add 15 castes from Maharashtra. Bihar's demand coincides with findings from its 2023 caste survey indicating that OBCs and Extremely Backward Classes constitute significant portions of the state's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Southeast Asia's Multinational Scam Network

Crackdown on Southeast Asia's Multinational Scam Network

 United Kingdom
2
Hindustani Awam Morcha Announces Candidate Line-Up for Bihar Polls

Hindustani Awam Morcha Announces Candidate Line-Up for Bihar Polls

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Shines with National Accolades: A Testament to Good Governance and Innovation

Arunachal Pradesh Shines with National Accolades: A Testament to Good Govern...

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP: Calls for Change in Uttar Pradesh

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP: Calls for Change in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025