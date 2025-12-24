Left Menu

Delhi Government Revamps Tahirpur Shelter to Enhance Living Standards

The Delhi government plans to improve basic facilities at the Tahirpur shelter home for leprosy and TB-affected individuals. Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has directed immediate maintenance work and encouraged attention to residents' mental health and recreational activities, emphasizing a dignified life for the most deprived sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government, led by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, is set to enhance the facilities at the Tahirpur shelter home for those affected by leprosy and tuberculosis. This initiative, announced on Wednesday, aims to improve the living conditions of 143 male leprosy patients currently housed at the facility.

After inspecting the shelter, Singh directed the commencement of various maintenance activities, including waterproofing key areas and ensuring a reliable water supply. He stressed the importance of maintaining sanitary conditions and recommended providing musical instruments for recreational activities to boost residents' mental well-being.

Officials have been instructed to ensure a steady medicine supply and regularly review the progress of these enhancements. Emphasizing dignity and safety, Singh highlighted the government's commitment to addressing the needs of the most vulnerable sections of society efficiently and expeditiously.

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

