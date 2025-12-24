Delhi Government Revamps Tahirpur Shelter to Enhance Living Standards

The Delhi government, led by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, is set to enhance the facilities at the Tahirpur shelter home for those affected by leprosy and tuberculosis. This initiative, announced on Wednesday, aims to improve the living conditions of 143 male leprosy patients currently housed at the facility.

After inspecting the shelter, Singh directed the commencement of various maintenance activities, including waterproofing key areas and ensuring a reliable water supply. He stressed the importance of maintaining sanitary conditions and recommended providing musical instruments for recreational activities to boost residents' mental well-being.

Officials have been instructed to ensure a steady medicine supply and regularly review the progress of these enhancements. Emphasizing dignity and safety, Singh highlighted the government's commitment to addressing the needs of the most vulnerable sections of society efficiently and expeditiously.

(With inputs from agencies.)