Hostage Release Marks New Phase in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Hamas has released the last hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 2,000 Palestinian detainees as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Among 20 hostages released were individuals abducted from a music festival and kibbutzim. However, 24 hostages remain in Gaza, most presumed dead, with efforts ongoing to locate remains.
In a significant development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has released the remaining hostages it was holding in Gaza. This move is part of a broader exchange involving nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners, under the terms of the recently established Israel-Hamas ceasefire.
The 20 individuals freed on Monday included those abducted from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Reim in southern Israel. Notable among them were Evyatar David, who survived after being forced to dig his own grave, and Alon Ohel. Meanwhile, Avinatan Or was forcibly separated from his girlfriend Noa Argamani, but they were reunited following his release.
Despite the release, 24 hostages remain in Gaza, with most of them declared dead by Israeli authorities. Among these are three foreigners and an Israeli soldier who perished in the 2014 conflict. The search for their remains continues with a special international task force assisting in the effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
