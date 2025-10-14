Tragedy in the Ranks: The Case of Y Puran Kumar

The recent death of Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar has become a flashpoint for addressing alleged caste-based discrimination within the ranks. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has publicly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to take decisive action by arresting the officials named in a note left by Kumar.

Gandhi, who met with Kumar's grieving family, emphasized the need for respect and dignity, not just for the deceased but for Dalits across the nation. He criticized the Haryana administration for failing to initiate a fair and transparent inquiry into the circumstances leading to Kumar's death, which he claims involved years of systematic discrimination and harassment.

The situation intensified after the state government's delayed response, which included sending the state DGP on leave and transferring a senior officer. Gandhi expressed that the case illustrates a broader issue of oppression faced by Dalits, questioning commitments from leaders who have yet to deliver justice or allow Kumar's funeral to proceed with dignity.