Left Menu

Corruption Unveiled: IAS Officer Anil Pawar's Alleged Rs 169 Crore Scheme

IAS officer Anil Pawar was implicated in generating Rs 169 crore from bribery, using the proceeds for lavish purchases and investments. Arrested by the ED, Pawar's charges include money laundering linked to unauthorized constructions in Mumbai. Assets worth Rs 71 crore have been provisionally attached by the ED.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:28 IST
Corruption Unveiled: IAS Officer Anil Pawar's Alleged Rs 169 Crore Scheme
corruption
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused IAS officer Anil Pawar of amassing Rs 169 crore in illegal proceeds through bribery. This amount, it is alleged, was spent on luxury items like gold, diamonds, and expensive sarees, alongside investments in properties registered under the names of his family members and associates.

Pawar, formerly the Commissioner of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), was apprehended by the ED amid a probe into unauthorized construction projects on municipal land in Mumbai. The investigation found a consistent pattern whereby Pawar allegedly extorted fixed rates per square foot from these illegal developments, accumulating substantial illicit gains over years.

The ED has further charged that Pawar orchestrated a network that facilitated these transactions, effectively turning a blind eye to unauthorized constructions. Currently under judicial custody, Pawar's assets, including those held by his associates, face attachment orders as the ED intensifies its crackdown on corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ANO Party's Coalition Quest: Shaping Czech Republic's Future

ANO Party's Coalition Quest: Shaping Czech Republic's Future

 Czechia
2
Building a Unified Front: Collaborative Framework for UN Peacekeeping

Building a Unified Front: Collaborative Framework for UN Peacekeeping

 India
3
Kenyan NGOs Accuse Government of Economic Mismanagement

Kenyan NGOs Accuse Government of Economic Mismanagement

 Global
4
High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025