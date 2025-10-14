Corruption Unveiled: IAS Officer Anil Pawar's Alleged Rs 169 Crore Scheme

In a startling revelation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused IAS officer Anil Pawar of amassing Rs 169 crore in illegal proceeds through bribery. This amount, it is alleged, was spent on luxury items like gold, diamonds, and expensive sarees, alongside investments in properties registered under the names of his family members and associates.

Pawar, formerly the Commissioner of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), was apprehended by the ED amid a probe into unauthorized construction projects on municipal land in Mumbai. The investigation found a consistent pattern whereby Pawar allegedly extorted fixed rates per square foot from these illegal developments, accumulating substantial illicit gains over years.

The ED has further charged that Pawar orchestrated a network that facilitated these transactions, effectively turning a blind eye to unauthorized constructions. Currently under judicial custody, Pawar's assets, including those held by his associates, face attachment orders as the ED intensifies its crackdown on corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)