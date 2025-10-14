Left Menu

Delhi MTS Strike: Mayor Singh Leads Urgent Action

A committee led by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has been formed to address the demands of striking Multi-Tasking Staff employees in Delhi. The strike, lasting 16 days, involves workers demanding equal pay for equal work. The committee includes representatives from various parties and aims to resolve the issue within 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A committee spearheaded by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has been established to examine and address the concerns of the Multi-Tasking Staff employees who are currently on strike in Delhi. The group is composed of members from both the ruling and opposition parties, as well as representatives from the MTS employees.

Formed in response to a strike now entering its sixteenth day, the committee was announced in the house. They have committed to reaching a decision within 24 hours. Striking workers have been protesting outside the Civic Centre, advocating for equal pay for equal work, asserting wage disparities despite similar responsibilities to those of regular staff.

During a general house meeting on Tuesday, tensions heightened as Ankush Narang and other members displayed banners in support of the MTS employees, highlighting the urgency and fervor surrounding the workers' demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

