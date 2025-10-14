Left Menu

Illegal Mosque Demolition Sparks Controversy Near Shri Kalki Dham Temple

An illegally constructed mosque on public land near Shri Kalki Dham temple in Sambhal district was demolished. The mosque, built on a park-designated area, was removed following a report and court order. Heavy police presence ensured law and order during the demolition, which was conducted peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:35 IST
Illegal Mosque Demolition Sparks Controversy Near Shri Kalki Dham Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An illegally constructed mosque was demolished in the Sambhal district, near the under-construction Shri Kalki Dham temple, according to district officials. Known locally as 'Chhoti Masjid', the structure occupied 262 square metres of a park-designated area along Saidangli-Manauta road.

The demolition was prompted by a report from a local revenue officer, confirming the mosque's encroachment on public land. Consequently, the Tehsildar's court issued an eviction order, which was executed in coordination with the district administration and revenue department, while a significant police force was deployed for maintaining law and order.

Deputy Tehsildar Deepak Jurel stated, 'The illegal structure has been completely removed,' following the report and eviction order. Circle Officer of Asmoli, Kuldeep Singh, noted the peaceful execution of the demolition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ANO Party's Coalition Quest: Shaping Czech Republic's Future

ANO Party's Coalition Quest: Shaping Czech Republic's Future

 Czechia
2
Building a Unified Front: Collaborative Framework for UN Peacekeeping

Building a Unified Front: Collaborative Framework for UN Peacekeeping

 India
3
Kenyan NGOs Accuse Government of Economic Mismanagement

Kenyan NGOs Accuse Government of Economic Mismanagement

 Global
4
High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025