Illegal Mosque Demolition Sparks Controversy Near Shri Kalki Dham Temple

An illegally constructed mosque was demolished in the Sambhal district, near the under-construction Shri Kalki Dham temple, according to district officials. Known locally as 'Chhoti Masjid', the structure occupied 262 square metres of a park-designated area along Saidangli-Manauta road.

The demolition was prompted by a report from a local revenue officer, confirming the mosque's encroachment on public land. Consequently, the Tehsildar's court issued an eviction order, which was executed in coordination with the district administration and revenue department, while a significant police force was deployed for maintaining law and order.

Deputy Tehsildar Deepak Jurel stated, 'The illegal structure has been completely removed,' following the report and eviction order. Circle Officer of Asmoli, Kuldeep Singh, noted the peaceful execution of the demolition.

(With inputs from agencies.)