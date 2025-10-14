CBI Investigates Alleged Suicide of Assam Engineer Amid Corruption Pressure
The CBI is probing the alleged suicide of Assam PWD engineer Joshita Das, who was reportedly under immense pressure from superiors to engage in corruption. The investigation, initiated on the Assam government's request, names three suspects who allegedly coerced Das, leading to her tragic decision.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into the alleged suicide of Joshita Das, an assistant engineer with Assam's Public Works Department (PWD), amid claims of intense pressure from superiors to partake in corrupt practices. Officials reported this unfolding development on Tuesday.
The FIR, initially filed by the Bongaigaon police, has been re-registered by the CBI, following a request from the Assam state government for a deeper probe. Das was found deceased in her residence on July 22, sparking concerns over her workplace conditions.
Das's family accuses senior colleagues and contractors, including notable figures such as architect Debajit Sharma and executive engineer Dinesh Medhi Sharma, of applying undue pressure regarding a mini-stadium project. The Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, while the opposition has urged an independent inquiry due to widespread public concern.
