Left Menu

CBI Investigates Alleged Suicide of Assam Engineer Amid Corruption Pressure

The CBI is probing the alleged suicide of Assam PWD engineer Joshita Das, who was reportedly under immense pressure from superiors to engage in corruption. The investigation, initiated on the Assam government's request, names three suspects who allegedly coerced Das, leading to her tragic decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:42 IST
CBI Investigates Alleged Suicide of Assam Engineer Amid Corruption Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into the alleged suicide of Joshita Das, an assistant engineer with Assam's Public Works Department (PWD), amid claims of intense pressure from superiors to partake in corrupt practices. Officials reported this unfolding development on Tuesday.

The FIR, initially filed by the Bongaigaon police, has been re-registered by the CBI, following a request from the Assam state government for a deeper probe. Das was found deceased in her residence on July 22, sparking concerns over her workplace conditions.

Das's family accuses senior colleagues and contractors, including notable figures such as architect Debajit Sharma and executive engineer Dinesh Medhi Sharma, of applying undue pressure regarding a mini-stadium project. The Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, while the opposition has urged an independent inquiry due to widespread public concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ANO Party's Coalition Quest: Shaping Czech Republic's Future

ANO Party's Coalition Quest: Shaping Czech Republic's Future

 Czechia
2
Building a Unified Front: Collaborative Framework for UN Peacekeeping

Building a Unified Front: Collaborative Framework for UN Peacekeeping

 India
3
Kenyan NGOs Accuse Government of Economic Mismanagement

Kenyan NGOs Accuse Government of Economic Mismanagement

 Global
4
High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

High-Profile Allegations: Former MP's Son Faces Legal Battle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025