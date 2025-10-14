Tragedy Strikes: Bangladesh Factory Fire Claims Lives

In a tragic incident, at least nine people lost their lives in a fire that erupted at a garment factory and chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday. Local media outlets have reported the devastating incident, which also injured eight others.

The fire broke out in two adjacent buildings at the site in Mirpur, capital's northwestern district. Bangla language daily Prothom Alo revealed that bodies were recovered from the first and second floors. According to sources, inhalation of toxic gas may have been the primary cause of deaths.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Director, Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, confirmed that the fire has been controlled. Efforts are ongoing as firefighters continue their search and rescue operations. The fire was first reported at 11:40 AM local time, with the initial response team arriving at 11:56 AM.

(With inputs from agencies.)