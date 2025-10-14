Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's New Legislation on Religious Conversions

The Chhattisgarh government plans to introduce a new law aimed at preventing illegal religious conversions. The proposed legislation will include measures to curb faith healing meetings and is said to be more comprehensive than existing laws in other states.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced plans for a new state law targeting illegal religious conversions, scheduled for introduction in the upcoming assembly session. This law will incorporate provisions against 'changai sabha' or faith healing meetings, aiming to exceed the rigor of similar laws in other states.

Addressing questions on religious conversion, Sharma detailed that the Act will draw from collective experience across Indian states to create a robust framework. 'Chhattisgarh aims to set a precedent by being a step ahead,' Sharma emphasized, highlighting the inclusion of legal measures to prevent misleading gatherings.

This legislative move follows earlier statements by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Sharma themselves, underscoring the government's commitment. The new law will augment the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968, to address forced conversions more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

