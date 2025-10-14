Left Menu

Madagascar Impeachment Crisis: A Political Tumult

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina was impeached with 130 votes in favor. The impeachment follows the dissolution of the national assembly after youth protests. Rajoelina's presidency called the meeting unconstitutional and deems any resulting decisions void. Despite protests and army defections, Rajoelina remains defiant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antananarivo | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:39 IST
Madagascar Impeachment Crisis: A Political Tumult
President
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

In a dramatic turn of events, Madagascar's lawmakers impeached President Andry Rajoelina, with an overwhelming 130 votes in favor and one blank ballot. The country's political climate has intensified since Rajoelina dissolved the national assembly.

The presidential office dismissed the impeachment as unconstitutional, labeling any resolutions arising from the meeting as 'null and void' due to the assembly's prior dissolution. Rajoelina remains firm in his position, despite mounting pressure from youth protests and defections among army ranks.

This development marks a significant escalation in Madagascar's political crisis, spotlighting the ongoing disconnect between the country's youth and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise as France Considers Pension Plan Suspension

Political Tensions Rise as France Considers Pension Plan Suspension

 France
2
Uttar Pradesh Police Crackdown on Illegal Arms Networks

Uttar Pradesh Police Crackdown on Illegal Arms Networks

 India
3
CSS Officers Demand Justice Amid Alleged Workplace Harassment

CSS Officers Demand Justice Amid Alleged Workplace Harassment

 India
4
Supreme Court Extends Protection to TASMAC in Alleged Liquor Scam

Supreme Court Extends Protection to TASMAC in Alleged Liquor Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025