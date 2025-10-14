Madagascar Impeachment Crisis: A Political Tumult

In a dramatic turn of events, Madagascar's lawmakers impeached President Andry Rajoelina, with an overwhelming 130 votes in favor and one blank ballot. The country's political climate has intensified since Rajoelina dissolved the national assembly.

The presidential office dismissed the impeachment as unconstitutional, labeling any resolutions arising from the meeting as 'null and void' due to the assembly's prior dissolution. Rajoelina remains firm in his position, despite mounting pressure from youth protests and defections among army ranks.

This development marks a significant escalation in Madagascar's political crisis, spotlighting the ongoing disconnect between the country's youth and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)