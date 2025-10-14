Vice-President Lauds Labour and Youth Ministries for Reforms and Sports Promotion

Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Minister of State for Labour & Employment Sushri Shobha Karandlaje and Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, called on Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at Parliament House today. The meeting provided an in-depth review of the key policy reforms and flagship initiatives undertaken by both ministries to strengthen employment, youth empowerment, and sports development across the nation.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Labour & Employment and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports were also present, providing detailed presentations on the government’s current achievements, ongoing projects, and strategic plans for future implementation.

Comprehensive Labour Reforms and Worker Welfare

The Vice-President was apprised of the Ministry of Labour & Employment’s ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive and efficient labour ecosystem, aimed at improving the lives of India’s workforce. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the government’s focus on ensuring decent working conditions, strengthened social security, and enhanced employability in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Officials highlighted several reform-oriented and technology-driven initiatives including:

E-Shram Portal – A national database for unorganised workers, integrating over 30 crore labourers for the first time under a single digital framework, ensuring access to welfare schemes and social protection.

Shram Suvidha Portal – Simplifying compliance for industries by providing a unified platform for labour law filings, promoting transparency and ease of doing business.

Pradhan Mantri Vikshit Bharat Rozgar Yojana – A flagship employment generation scheme supporting formal job creation, skill training, and sustainable livelihood development.

National Career Service (NCS) Portal – Facilitating seamless interaction between job seekers and employers while offering career counselling and upskilling opportunities.

The Vice-President commended the Ministry’s work in simplifying complex labour laws and lauded the shift towards digital governance, which he said was essential for ensuring accountability and efficiency. He also praised the government’s resolve to expand social security coverage and generate quality employment in emerging sectors like green energy, technology, and manufacturing.

Youth Empowerment: Building a Generation of Leaders

The meeting also reviewed the initiatives of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, which aim to foster leadership, social responsibility, and nation-building among India’s young citizens. The Vice-President was informed that the Ministry’s approach combines policy, digital innovation, and grassroots participation under the theme of “Jan Bhagidari se Jan Andolan” (From Public Participation to People’s Movement).

Key youth-oriented initiatives highlighted included:

National Youth Policy (NYP) – A comprehensive policy framework guiding youth empowerment across education, employment, health, and social inclusion.

Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) – A pioneering digital platform connecting youth across the country through volunteerism, leadership training, and developmental programmes.

National Service Scheme (NSS) – Engaging students in community service and social action, promoting civic responsibility and empathy.

Youth Hostels Scheme – Supporting affordable accommodation and exchange opportunities for young travelers, fostering inter-state understanding.

National Youth Awards – Recognizing outstanding contributions by young individuals and organizations in the fields of social service, innovation, and culture.

The Vice-President appreciated the impact of MY Bharat in engaging youth from diverse backgrounds and enabling them to contribute to national missions. He highlighted the importance of youth exchange programmes, such as Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, in fostering unity, cultural integration, and national pride.

Innovative Youth Engagement Initiatives

In addition to core programmes, the Ministry outlined several new initiatives designed to strengthen youth engagement and leadership. These include:

Youth 20 (Y20) Summit – A global youth dialogue platform aligned with the G20 framework, encouraging policy-level participation by young leaders.

Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign – Promoting patriotism and volunteerism through local community service projects.

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 (VBYLD-2025) – A leadership initiative to connect emerging youth leaders with policymakers, entrepreneurs, and educators.

Diwali with MY Bharat – Encouraging youth-led social and cultural initiatives that promote inclusivity and volunteerism.

Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat – A campaign addressing substance abuse and promoting a healthy, productive lifestyle among young citizens.

The Vice-President lauded these efforts, emphasizing that empowering youth with leadership skills and civic responsibility will shape India’s future as a dynamic, inclusive, and self-reliant nation.

Sports Development and India’s Rising Global Presence

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports also briefed the Vice-President on its sports development roadmap, outlining the government’s continued focus on creating a robust ecosystem for athletes.

Major programmes discussed included:

Khelo India Mission – A nationwide initiative to promote sports at the grassroots level, identify talent, and nurture athletes through modern training infrastructure.

Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) – Providing elite athletes with financial assistance, scientific training, and international exposure to enhance India’s Olympic performance.

Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) – Ensuring effective management of sports disciplines through better funding and governance support.

Khelo Bharat Niti – A comprehensive policy to integrate sports with education and physical fitness in schools and colleges.

One Corporate One Sport (CSR Model) – A public-private partnership model encouraging corporate investment in sports promotion, talent scouting, and infrastructure development.

The Vice-President praised the stellar performance of Indian athletes, particularly women sportspersons, in global events such as the Olympics and Paralympics, and applauded their contribution to India’s growing reputation as a global sporting power.

He also appreciated the Ministry’s efforts in preparing for future mega sporting events, expressing optimism that India’s readiness to host international tournaments and possibly the Olympics in coming years would mark a new era in Indian sports.

Commitment to Inclusive Development

In his concluding remarks, Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan congratulated both ministries for their progressive reforms and visionary initiatives. He observed that the government’s integrated approach—linking employment, youth empowerment, and sports development—reflects a holistic vision for national progress.

He emphasized that India’s demographic dividend is its greatest asset and that continuous investment in youth skill-building, sports, and labour welfare will be pivotal in achieving the goal of “Viksit Bharat @2047.”