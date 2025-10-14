NSG’s 41st Foundation Day: Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone for Special Operations Training Centre in Manesar

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, graced the 41st Foundation Day celebrations of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, Gurugram, serving as the chief guest at a grand event that honored four decades of the NSG’s dedication to national security. The ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials, including the Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, and the Director General of NSG.

Strengthening India’s Anti-Terror Capabilities

Marking a significant milestone, Shri Amit Shah performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the Special Operations Training Centre (S.O.T.C.), an advanced facility designed to enhance India’s counter-terror preparedness. The centre, to be built on 8 acres of land at a cost of ₹141 crore, will serve as a state-of-the-art institution providing specialized training to NSG commandos and anti-terror units from various state police forces.

The Home Minister emphasized that the S.O.T.C. will integrate cutting-edge technologies and tactical innovations to ensure readiness against terrorism. He highlighted the need for collaborative coordination among central and state forces, stating that combating terrorism requires “joint responsibility and synchronized action across all security agencies.”

Honoring NSG’s Four-Decade Legacy

Reflecting on the NSG’s illustrious journey since its inception in 1984, Amit Shah hailed the force’s unwavering dedication, courage, and strategic brilliance. He lauded the NSG’s guiding principles of “Sarvatra, Sarvottam, and Suraksha” — omnipresence, excellence, and security — along with its core virtues of Samarpan (dedication), Saahas (bravery), and Rashtrabhakti (patriotism).

He paid tribute to the NSG’s heroic operations, including Operation Ashwamedh, Operation Vajra Shakti, Operation Dhangu, and its exemplary roles during the Akshardham and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. “Every citizen of the country feels secure knowing the NSG stands as the ultimate shield against terrorism,” he said.

Expansion and Modernization of NSG Hubs

Shri Shah announced that the Modi government is set to bring major reforms in the structure and operations of the NSG. Six hubs — in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Jammu — are already fully functional, housing NSG commandos on 24x7 standby. He revealed that a new hub is being established in Ayodhya, further expanding the NSG’s rapid response capabilities across India.

He underlined that the NSG headquarters will continue to spearhead capacity-building initiatives, enhance coordination with state police units, and maintain the fitness and efficiency of India’s elite commandos.

India’s Zero-Tolerance Policy Against Terrorism

The Home Minister reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, outlining several legislative and institutional reforms since 2019. He noted amendments to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, the activation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the strengthening of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to curb terror financing.

He also highlighted the government’s decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), strengthen the Multi Agency Centre (MAC), and enhance data integration through CCTNS and NATGRID. For the first time, terrorism has been clearly defined under three new criminal laws, addressing previous legal ambiguities.

Major Counter-Terror Achievements

Shri Amit Shah revealed that 57 individuals and organizations have been designated as terrorist entities, effectively curbing their operations. Citing major counter-terror actions, he mentioned the abrogation of Article 370, surgical and air strikes, and Operation Sindoor, which destroyed Pakistani terror bases, training camps, and launch pads. Additionally, Operation Mahadev, which neutralized the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, demonstrated India’s enhanced intelligence and operational precision.

“Our agencies have proven that terrorists can no longer find refuge anywhere in the world,” he asserted.

NSG’s Expanding Role in National Preparedness

The Home Minister praised the NSG’s meticulous reconnaissance work, noting that its personnel have surveyed over 770 critical locations and developed strategic contingency plans to safeguard hospitals, religious sites, waterways, and even the Parliament of India. From the Mahakumbh to the Rath Yatra in Puri, the NSG’s presence has symbolized courage, discipline, and security.

Looking ahead, he promised that the Modi government will equip the NSG with the latest technology and tactical innovations, ensuring the force continues to set global benchmarks in counter-terror excellence.

Environmental Commitment of CAPFs

In a distinct note, Amit Shah lauded the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for their environmental contributions. Since 2019, CAPF personnel have planted over 6.5 crore saplings nationwide as part of a massive afforestation drive, nurturing them “like their own children” and reinforcing their role in environmental conservation alongside national security.

A Legacy of Valor and Vigilance

As the NSG steps into its fifth decade, the ceremony underscored India’s unwavering resolve to strengthen its counter-terror infrastructure and safeguard its citizens. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah reaffirmed the nation’s confidence in the NSG’s continued excellence, stating, “The NSG will remain the shining symbol of India’s courage, discipline, and preparedness for decades to come.”