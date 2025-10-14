Tragedy Strikes Again: Bangladesh Garment Factory Fire Claims Lives

A tragic fire erupted at a garment factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, killing at least 16 people and injuring several others. The fire, which began around midday, quickly spread to a nearby chemical warehouse, complicating rescue efforts as authorities battled through smoke and debris to find survivors.

As of Tuesday, search and recovery operations were ongoing, with fire service director Tajul Islam Chowdhury warning that the death toll might rise. The cause of the blaze remains undetermined, and questions surround the legality of the chemical warehouse, which allegedly housed hazardous materials without proper licensing.

Relatives of factory employees gathered at the site, hoping for news of loved ones while recalling past tragedies that have haunted Bangladesh's textile sector, such as the 2013 Rana Plaza collapse. The interim government head, Muhammad Yunus, has urged a thorough investigation to prevent future disasters and called for support for the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)