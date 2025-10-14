Rafah Crossing Closure: Impact on Gaza Aid

The Rafah border crossing, a critical gateway between Gaza and Egypt, will remain shut through Wednesday, severely curtailing the influx of humanitarian aid into the beleaguered Palestinian territory. This development follows a decision by Israeli authorities, according to three officials who commented on the situation Tuesday.

The officials linked the closure to the Palestinian militant group Hamas' inability to fulfill a crucial element of a newly brokered U.S. ceasefire agreement — the release of hostage bodies they are allegedly holding. The officials did not specify the duration of this closure.

Hamas has acknowledged the challenges in retrieving the bodies, noting that the complexity is exacerbated by the damaged state of Gaza, where numerous burial sites remain obscured amid widespread destruction.