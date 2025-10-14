Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Hawala Scandal: Cops Caught in Rs 1.45 Crore Looting

Eleven police officers, including a senior officer, are alleged to have looted Rs 1.45 crore of hawala money in Madhya Pradesh. The crime, involving the assault on a driver, came to light after the businessman reported the incident. Ten cops were suspended following the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 14-10-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 19:32 IST
The Madhya Pradesh police force finds itself under intense scrutiny after an FIR was lodged against 11 officers, accused of looting Rs 1.45 crore in hawala money. The alleged incident, occurring on October 8 in Seoni district, led to the arrest of SDOP Pooja Pandey.

Following the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's directives, the FIR cites sections relating to dacoity, wrongful restraint, kidnapping, abduction, and criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The illegal activity surfaced when the assaulted driver and money sender reported the crime.

Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma initiated a probe, resulting in additional nine officers being suspended. This includes Bandol's station in-charge and other personnel. The fallout continues as the state's top police officials respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

