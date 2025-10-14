Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evidence
West Bengal Police reconstructed the Durgapur gangrape crime scene with the five accused and the victim's friend. The exercise aimed to corroborate accounts with the victim's testimony as part of the investigation. Key evidence, including apparel and mobile phones, was seized for forensic examination.
The West Bengal Police, on Tuesday afternoon, carried out a reconstruction of the crime scene with five accused and a friend of the victim as part of the ongoing investigation into the Durgapur gangrape case.
The reconstruction took place in a jungle near the private medical college where the victim is a student. An IPS officer oversaw the videographed process, which aims to verify the suspects' recounting against the victim's narrative, according to a senior investigator involved in the case.
In the investigation's continued efforts, the police obtained clothing from the accused that were allegedly worn during the crime and searched their homes. Seized evidence and mobile phones have been sent for forensic tests, while interviews with the victim's peers continue.
