Maharashtra SEC Clarifies Election List Procedures Amid Upcoming Local Body Polls

In a crucial clarification, Maharashtra's State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare announced on Tuesday that the responsibility of updating or removing names from assembly constituency voter lists does not pertain to local body elections.

Speaking at a meeting held at the State Election Commission's office in Mumbai with representatives of recognized political parties, Waghmare emphasized that the assembly voter lists, prepared by the Election Commission of India, will serve as the basis for the upcoming rural and urban body polls, adopting a notified cut-off date of July 1, 2025.

During the session, the SEC also stated that they would consider political parties' requests to increase the number of star campaigners and adjust election expenditure limits. Meanwhile, Suresh Kakani, the SEC's secretary, reported ongoing preparations for elections across various municipalities and councils throughout Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)