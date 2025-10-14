Left Menu

Digital Revolution: Transforming RTI for Transparent Governance

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot advocates for the digital transformation and simplification of the Right to Information (RTI) process to improve transparency and governance. Highlighting the RTI Act's potential, he emphasizes enhancing Information Technology use, curbing misuse, and increasing citizen awareness to foster transparency and accountability in administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:09 IST
Digital Revolution: Transforming RTI for Transparent Governance
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday called for the digital overhaul and simplification of the Right to Information (RTI) process, aiming to increase transparency and fortify governance.

Speaking at an event celebrating 20 years of the RTI Act, Gehlot stressed the importance of digitizing the process, enhancing the independence of Information Commissions, and nurturing transparency as a core governmental value. He highlighted the benefits of increased Information Technology use in governance, stating that it naturally leads to greater transparency.

Gehlot also addressed challenges in the RTI Act's implementation, particularly misuse, rising workload on public offices, and lack of public awareness. He urged for the act's true power to be understood and utilized effectively, and called for collective dialogue to strengthen this democratic tool that underpins accountability and transparency in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

