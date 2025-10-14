Left Menu

EU Eyes Strategic Role in Gaza’s Reconstruction

The European Union is exploring ways to influence Gaza's recovery and seeks involvement in the U.S.-proposed 'Board of Peace,' which aims to manage governance post-conflict. While Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, the EU evaluates how to support long-term peace and governance strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:10 IST
EU Eyes Strategic Role in Gaza's Reconstruction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is striving to play a strategic role in the recovery and governance of Gaza, as revealed in a document acquired by Reuters. Amid talks of a U.S.-proposed 'Board of Peace,' the EU's potential influence in reshaping Gaza post-conflict is being considered by its diplomatic wing.

An exchange of hostages and prisoners between Israel and Hamas follows a ceasefire under President Trump's 20-point Gaza initiative. Despite this progress, significant discussions on governance and security for a lasting peace remain. EU foreign ministers will gather to explore how Europe can support this initiative.

The EU document stresses the importance of clarifying the roles within Trump's peace plan, especially concerning the Palestinian Authority's future in Gaza. It argues for integrating the EU into the 'Board of Peace' to maximize strategic input. The EU's extensive financial backing to the Palestinian Authority highlights its readiness to contribute to the region's stability and infrastructure redevelopment.

