CCI Approves Capgemini’s Acquisition of Cloud4C Services to Strengthen Cloud Capabilities

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval for the proposed acquisition of Cloud4C Services Pte. Ltd. and Cloud4C Services Private Limited by Capgemini SE, marking a significant development in India’s rapidly evolving digital transformation and cloud computing landscape.

The approval, granted under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002, clears the way for the French technology giant Capgemini SE to acquire 100% shareholding in both Cloud4C entities, thereby expanding its global and Indian cloud service capabilities.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction involves the acquisition of 100% of the shares of:

Cloud4C Services Pte. Ltd. (Target 1) , a Singapore-based entity, and

Cloud4C Services Private Limited (Target 2), its India-based counterpart.

Both companies together are referred to as the “Targets”, and the acquiring entity, Capgemini SE, is the ultimate parent company of the Capgemini Group—a global leader in consulting, technology services, and digital transformation headquartered in Paris, France.

Capgemini SE is a publicly listed company whose shares are traded on Euronext Paris.

The CCI’s approval follows its assessment that the proposed combination does not pose any appreciable adverse effect on competition (AAEC) in the Indian market for IT and ITeS services.

About the Companies Involved

Capgemini SE (Acquirer)

Capgemini is one of the world’s largest IT consulting and professional services companies, with operations spanning over 50 countries and a global workforce exceeding 350,000 employees.

In India, Capgemini is a major technology employer and innovation hub, offering a wide range of services across digital transformation, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, data analytics, enterprise applications, and IT consulting.

The acquisition of Cloud4C is expected to further enhance Capgemini’s cloud-first strategy, strengthening its hybrid and multi-cloud service offerings.

Cloud4C Services (Targets)

Cloud4C Services Pte. Ltd. and Cloud4C Services Private Limited together form one of the leading hybrid cloud managed services providers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Founded in 2014 as part of the CtrlS Datacenters group, Cloud4C has built a strong presence across 26 countries, offering cloud transformation, managed services, and cybersecurity solutions for enterprises in sectors such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and government.

The company specializes in Mission Critical Applications hosting, SAP Cloud, disaster recovery, and compliance-driven cloud services, catering to large enterprises seeking secure and scalable digital infrastructure.

While headquartered in Singapore, Cloud4C conducts the majority of its operations from India, where most of its employees are based.

Strategic Significance of the Acquisition

The acquisition reflects Capgemini’s continued investment in next-generation cloud technologies, as enterprises across the world accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

By integrating Cloud4C’s expertise in hybrid cloud management and cybersecurity, Capgemini aims to:

Strengthen its cloud and digital infrastructure portfolio globally.

Expand its managed services and platform modernization capabilities .

Enhance its delivery network in India , a key hub for engineering and IT talent.

Serve clients more effectively through end-to-end cloud lifecycle management, including migration, security, compliance, and optimization.

Industry analysts see this acquisition as part of a broader trend of consolidation in the cloud services market, as large IT firms seek to acquire specialized providers to deliver more integrated and cost-efficient solutions.

India’s Growing Role in Global Cloud Ecosystems

The deal also underscores India’s critical role in the global IT and cloud ecosystem. Both Capgemini and Cloud4C have extensive operations in India, which has emerged as a strategic hub for digital innovation, cloud engineering, and IT infrastructure management.

According to industry estimates, India’s cloud computing market is projected to grow to USD 17 billion by 2028, driven by enterprise demand for scalability, data security, and digital resilience.

By bringing Cloud4C under its umbrella, Capgemini is expected to leverage India’s skilled IT workforce and expanding digital infrastructure to strengthen its global delivery model and accelerate its expansion across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Regulatory and Competitive Context

The CCI evaluated the combination under its standard framework for mergers and acquisitions, examining potential overlaps in the provision of IT services, cloud infrastructure management, and digital solutions.

After detailed scrutiny, the Commission concluded that the acquisition does not significantly alter competitive dynamics in the Indian IT and ITeS market, which remains highly fragmented and competitive, with major players such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, IBM, and Accenture.

Given the presence of multiple domestic and international service providers, CCI determined that the transaction would not lead to market concentration or limit consumer choice.

The approval thus enables Capgemini to proceed with full integration of Cloud4C into its operations, subject to customary closing conditions.

Industry Implications and Future Outlook

This acquisition comes at a time when global IT services firms are repositioning their portfolios around cloud-native technologies, artificial intelligence, and data-driven services.

Capgemini’s acquisition of Cloud4C will:

Bolster its hybrid and multi-cloud orchestration capabilities, complementing its partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud .

Enable faster deployment of industry-specific cloud solutions , particularly in regulated sectors like finance and healthcare.

Strengthen its cybersecurity posture through Cloud4C’s advanced compliance and resilience frameworks.

For Cloud4C, joining Capgemini offers access to global clients, advanced R&D resources, and expanded opportunities for scaling its service portfolio.

The move also aligns with Capgemini’s strategic goal of achieving sustainable growth through digital inclusion and cloud adoption, supporting clients in transitioning to green, secure, and intelligent digital ecosystems.

The CCI’s approval of Capgemini’s acquisition of Cloud4C Services represents a consolidation milestone in India’s IT and cloud services sector. The transaction combines Capgemini’s global scale with Cloud4C’s niche cloud expertise, creating a powerhouse for end-to-end cloud transformation solutions.

As India continues to anchor global digital infrastructure and innovation, the deal is poised to accelerate investment, innovation, and employment in the country’s fast-growing IT and cloud services industry, reinforcing India’s role as a key enabler of global digital transformation.