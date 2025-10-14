Tragic End of a Whistleblower: ASI Sandeep Kumar's Final Stand
An assistant sub-inspector in Rohtak allegedly took his own life, leaving behind troubling allegations against a late IPS officer. The case, involved in escalating controversy, points to possible corruption, caste-based discrimination, and demands further investigation into the activities of senior police officers.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling development within the Rohtak district, an assistant sub-inspector of police allegedly shot himself, leaving behind a video and suicide note with accusatory claims against the late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Sandeep Kumar, the deceased ASI, had an apparent connection to a scandal involving the late officer.
Sandeep's allegations point to deep-seated corruption and discrimination within the department, as echoed in his parting words. The controversy unfolds amid broader tensions, coinciding with Puran Kumar's prior accusations against high-ranking officials for caste-based biases and harassment.
The incident has thrown light on the urgent need for a thorough investigation into these serious allegations. With the community on edge, police officials urge calm and assure full support to Sandeep Kumar's grieving family.
