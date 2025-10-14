Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Grant Conditions in Immigration Case

A federal judge in Rhode Island ruled against the Trump administration for reintroducing immigration enforcement conditions as prerequisites for grant funding from FEMA. This decision is part of ongoing legal battles by Democratic states challenging Trump's immigration policies. The Department of Homeland Security has yet to respond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:06 IST
A federal judge ruled on Tuesday against the Trump administration's attempt to enforce immigration-related conditions on emergency preparedness grants. Judge William Smith declared that the new conditions were nearly identical to those previously contested, putting Democratic-led states at odds with federal immigration policies.

The ruling stated that the administration's attempt to attach these conditions, effective only if earlier decisions were overturned, was another unlawful tactic. This move, according to Smith, coerced states into federal cooperation under the threat of losing critical funding.

This case adds to a series of lawsuits by Democratic attorneys general challenging the administration's hardline immigration stance. The Department of Homeland Security has not commented on the ruling, which demands a revision of grant awards to comply with legal guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

