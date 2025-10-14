Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Grant Conditions in Immigration Case

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday against the Trump administration's attempt to enforce immigration-related conditions on emergency preparedness grants. Judge William Smith declared that the new conditions were nearly identical to those previously contested, putting Democratic-led states at odds with federal immigration policies.

The ruling stated that the administration's attempt to attach these conditions, effective only if earlier decisions were overturned, was another unlawful tactic. This move, according to Smith, coerced states into federal cooperation under the threat of losing critical funding.

This case adds to a series of lawsuits by Democratic attorneys general challenging the administration's hardline immigration stance. The Department of Homeland Security has not commented on the ruling, which demands a revision of grant awards to comply with legal guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)