Massive Raids Expose Corruption: Assets Worth Rs 38.10 Crore Unearthed

Lokayukta officials conducted widespread raids on 12 government officers in connection with disproportionate assets, uncovering wealth totaling Rs 38.10 crore. Among those raided were officials from various departments, revealing substantial hidden properties and wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an extensive operation on Tuesday, Lokayukta officials raided 12 government officers across the state, including significant figures within the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and several other departments.

The coordinated raids uncovered disproportionate assets worth Rs 38.10 crore. Assets unearthed ranged from plots and houses to gold bonds and extensive agricultural lands.

This crackdown on corruption targeted individuals like Jyothi Mary from Health and Family Welfare, and notable officials like Chandra Kumar and Dhoolappa in the Agriculture Department, showcasing a far-reaching probe into bureaucratic misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

