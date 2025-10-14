Himachal Pradesh High Court Protects Temple Funds

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has declared that temple funds cannot be diverted to government welfare schemes or activities unrelated to temples or religion. Devotees contribute donations with the belief that these funds support deities, temple upkeep, and the promotion of Sanatan Dharma.

A bench of Justices Vivek Singh Thakur and Rakesh Kainthla clarified that under the Hindu Public Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1984, temple funds should solely benefit religious activities. Funds misused will result in recovery and personal liability for trustees. The court insisted on public display of financial activities to instill donor confidence.

The ruling came after a petition by Kashmir Chand Shadyal, who sought adherence to the Act's budget and expenditure guidelines. The judgment specified that temple funds cannot serve governmental purposes, from infrastructure to private business investments, and stressed the need for accountability and transparency.

