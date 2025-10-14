Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh High Court Protects Temple Funds

The Himachal Pradesh High Court ruled that temple funds cannot be allocated to government welfare schemes or activities unrelated to temples or religion. The court mandated transparency in the use of temple funds, emphasizing their sole purpose for deity care, maintaining temple spaces, and promoting Sanatan Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:49 IST
Himachal Pradesh High Court Protects Temple Funds
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has declared that temple funds cannot be diverted to government welfare schemes or activities unrelated to temples or religion. Devotees contribute donations with the belief that these funds support deities, temple upkeep, and the promotion of Sanatan Dharma.

A bench of Justices Vivek Singh Thakur and Rakesh Kainthla clarified that under the Hindu Public Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1984, temple funds should solely benefit religious activities. Funds misused will result in recovery and personal liability for trustees. The court insisted on public display of financial activities to instill donor confidence.

The ruling came after a petition by Kashmir Chand Shadyal, who sought adherence to the Act's budget and expenditure guidelines. The judgment specified that temple funds cannot serve governmental purposes, from infrastructure to private business investments, and stressed the need for accountability and transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

Trump's Bold Stance: Disarmament or Consequences for Hamas

 Global
2
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
3
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States
4
Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

 Peru

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025