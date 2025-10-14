Former CEO Faces Harsh Sentence Over Genoa Bridge Collapse

Italian prosecutors have called for a substantial prison sentence of 18-1/2 years for Giovanni Castellucci, Atlantia's former CEO, pertaining to the catastrophic 2018 Genoa bridge collapse.

The bridge, maintained by Atlantia's unit Autostrade per l'Italia, fell during peak holiday season, resulting in 43 fatalities. The trial, lasting three years, involves 57 accused individuals, although prosecutors seek acquittal for one former maintenance technician. Charges include multiple manslaughter and false statements, with all defendants denying culpability.

Castellucci is imprisoned due to an unrelated 2013 incident. Prosecutors insist years of maintenance neglect led to the tragedy, as a corrosive atmosphere compromised the structure. However, defense claims an undetectable flaw in construction caused the collapse.

