Former CEO Faces Harsh Sentence Over Genoa Bridge Collapse

Italian prosecutors have sought an 18-1/2-year sentence for former Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci for his role in the 2018 Genoa bridge collapse. The incident, which killed 43 people, exposed Italy's infrastructure issues. The trial involves 57 defendants, with sentences ranging from two to fifteen years sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:09 IST
Italian prosecutors have called for a substantial prison sentence of 18-1/2 years for Giovanni Castellucci, Atlantia's former CEO, pertaining to the catastrophic 2018 Genoa bridge collapse.

The bridge, maintained by Atlantia's unit Autostrade per l'Italia, fell during peak holiday season, resulting in 43 fatalities. The trial, lasting three years, involves 57 accused individuals, although prosecutors seek acquittal for one former maintenance technician. Charges include multiple manslaughter and false statements, with all defendants denying culpability.

Castellucci is imprisoned due to an unrelated 2013 incident. Prosecutors insist years of maintenance neglect led to the tragedy, as a corrosive atmosphere compromised the structure. However, defense claims an undetectable flaw in construction caused the collapse.

