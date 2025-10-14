Left Menu

Deadly Fire Rages Through Bangladesh Garment Factory and Chemical Warehouse

A devastating fire at a Bangladesh garment factory and a nearby chemical warehouse killed at least 16 people, with more feared dead. The cause remains unknown as recovery operations continue. Poor safety standards are cited as contributors, echoing past industrial tragedies in Bangladesh's garment sector.

14-10-2025
A tragic fire broke out on Tuesday at a garment factory and an adjacent chemical warehouse in Bangladesh, resulting in the deaths of at least 16 people. The flames began on the third floor of the factory before spreading to the warehouse, which stored hazardous materials including bleaching powder and hydrogen peroxide.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to control the blaze in the factory after nearly three hours, though the fire at the warehouse persisted longer. Grief-stricken relatives scoured the scene, hoping to find their missing loved ones, with some clinging to photographs in despair.

Authorities have yet to identify the factory's owners, and an investigation is underway. The lack of safety measures has once again highlighted the perilous conditions that continue to plague Bangladesh's garment industry, a crucial pillar of the nation's economy.

