Controversy Over West Bengal Medical Student Rape Case

A medical student's alleged rape has led to six arrests in West Bengal, with police suspecting one main perpetrator. The case has sparked controversy over the Chief Minister's comments on female boarders. Forensics are ongoing, and political protests have arisen in response to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:42 IST
  • India

The West Bengal Police have arrested a sixth suspect in connection with the alleged rape of a medical student, intensifying the controversy surrounding the case. Police claim one of the accused was responsible for the crime, with the roles of others still under investigation.

The crime scene was reconstructed by investigators, with all accused present at the location near the medical college. The incident has prompted criticism from BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments suggesting responsibility on female students.

As the case unfolds, political tensions rise with opposition protests and calls for greater security measures at the medical college. The Calcutta High Court has instructed police to maintain order and prevent unauthorized access to the campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

