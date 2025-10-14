Left Menu

Unearthing Secrets: Syria's Hidden Mass Graves

A clandestine operation ordered by Assad's military involved moving thousands of bodies from a mass grave in Qutayfah to a secret site in the Dhumair desert. Spanning two years, this initiative aimed to conceal the regime’s crimes and restore its international image. The graves may hold tens of thousands of remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:06 IST
Unearthing Secrets: Syria's Hidden Mass Graves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a chilling revelation, a Reuters investigation uncovered a covert operation by Assad's regime to shift thousands of bodies from a known mass grave in Qutayfah to a remote desert site in Dhumair, Syria. The extensive plot, dubbed 'Operation Move Earth,' was a two-year endeavor to mask the government's atrocities and possibly improve its global standing.

Eyewitness accounts, official documents, and satellite imagery exposed the clandestine operation, suggesting that tens of thousands could be buried at the new site. The mass graves originated during the early years of Syria's civil war, hiding the victims of Assad's brutal regime.

The Syrian public remains desperate for answers, with over 160,000 missing people. Despite ventures to create formal identification systems, efforts to uncover these war crimes remain hindered by limited resources and political barriers. The remains' clandestine transfer left grieving families in despair, yearning for closure and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
2
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States
3
Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

 Peru
4
Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025