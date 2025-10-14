Unearthing Secrets: Syria's Hidden Mass Graves

In a chilling revelation, a Reuters investigation uncovered a covert operation by Assad's regime to shift thousands of bodies from a known mass grave in Qutayfah to a remote desert site in Dhumair, Syria. The extensive plot, dubbed 'Operation Move Earth,' was a two-year endeavor to mask the government's atrocities and possibly improve its global standing.

Eyewitness accounts, official documents, and satellite imagery exposed the clandestine operation, suggesting that tens of thousands could be buried at the new site. The mass graves originated during the early years of Syria's civil war, hiding the victims of Assad's brutal regime.

The Syrian public remains desperate for answers, with over 160,000 missing people. Despite ventures to create formal identification systems, efforts to uncover these war crimes remain hindered by limited resources and political barriers. The remains' clandestine transfer left grieving families in despair, yearning for closure and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)