Call to Action: Protecting Jammu and Kashmir's Vital Water Bodies

In a decisive move, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has called upon party MPs to vigorously address the pressing issue of water body conservation in Jammu and Kashmir during upcoming parliamentary sessions.

Abdullah has sounded the alarm on the environmental degradation impacting the region's lakes, rivers, and wetlands, which he describes as crucial to the area's economic and ecological vitality. This ongoing deterioration, a National Conference spokesperson noted, threatens both current livelihoods and the prosperity of future generations.

He urged MPs to push for urgent policy initiatives, advocating for necessary budgetary allocations and a comprehensive framework designed to rehabilitate these vital ecosystems. Emphasizing the multifaceted role of water bodies in providing drinking water, irrigation, tourism, and climate resilience, Abdullah insisted any conservation strategies should not harm those reliant on these resources, including farmers, fishermen, and tourism workers.