International Fugitive Gangster Amit Sharma Nabbed by Rajasthan Task Force

The Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) successfully tracked and facilitated the detention of notorious gangster Amit Sharma, alias Jack Pandit, in the United States, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

Sharma played a significant role in the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar syndicate, involved in extorting and laundering money from abroad. The CBI's Interpol Branch, acting on AGTF's shared intelligence, issued a Red Corner Notice, leading to Sharma's apprehension by American authorities. Additional Director General of Police (Crime/AGTF), Dinesh M N, detailed the collaborative effort leading to the capture.

Originally from Sri Ganganagar district, Sharma was wanted in multiple criminal cases and had managed to elude capture by traveling between Dubai, Spain, and the U.S. He was instrumental in financing gang activities through weapons procurement, drug trafficking facilitation, and operating a vast hawala network. The CBI is currently coordinating his deportation back to India.

