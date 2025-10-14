Left Menu

International Fugitive Gangster Amit Sharma Nabbed by Rajasthan Task Force

Amit Sharma, a fugitive gangster linked with the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar syndicate, was detained in the U.S. following coordinated efforts by Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force and CBI's Interpol Branch. Sharma was involved in extortion, money laundering, and facilitating criminal operations across countries. His deportation to India is currently in process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:10 IST
International Fugitive Gangster Amit Sharma Nabbed by Rajasthan Task Force
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) successfully tracked and facilitated the detention of notorious gangster Amit Sharma, alias Jack Pandit, in the United States, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

Sharma played a significant role in the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar syndicate, involved in extorting and laundering money from abroad. The CBI's Interpol Branch, acting on AGTF's shared intelligence, issued a Red Corner Notice, leading to Sharma's apprehension by American authorities. Additional Director General of Police (Crime/AGTF), Dinesh M N, detailed the collaborative effort leading to the capture.

Originally from Sri Ganganagar district, Sharma was wanted in multiple criminal cases and had managed to elude capture by traveling between Dubai, Spain, and the U.S. He was instrumental in financing gang activities through weapons procurement, drug trafficking facilitation, and operating a vast hawala network. The CBI is currently coordinating his deportation back to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

Qatar Secures Spot in 2026 World Cup

 Qatar
2
Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

Trump's Shutdown Strategy: Targeting 'Democrat Programs'

 United States
3
Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

Ernesto Alvarez Joins Peru's New Government as Cabinet Chief

 Peru
4
Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Registrar's Appointment, Imposes Fine

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025