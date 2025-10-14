Left Menu

Pune Police Crack Down on Criminal Ecosystem

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has vowed to dismantle the criminal ecosystem in Pune. Efforts include a crackdown on individuals with criminal backgrounds. Fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal is under scrutiny, using dishonest means to escape legal issues. Police are pursuing legal channels to detain and return him to India.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday announced an aggressive campaign to dismantle the criminal 'ecosystem' in the city, promising that criminals will face intensified scrutiny under his leadership.

Kumar emphasized a zero-tolerance approach, highlighting ongoing efforts to target organized criminals and their supporters. He warned that those who glorify or financially back criminal elements will face serious consequences.

The commissioner called for transparency from fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who has been evading authorities by questionable means. Legal procedures are underway to ensure his capture and return to India, with steps including an Interpol 'blue corner' notice to track his whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

