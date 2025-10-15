MSF Shutters Haiti Clinic Amid Escalating Violence: A Crisis Unfolds

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced the indefinite closure of its emergency clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, citing increasing violence that endangers both staff and patients.

The suspension of health services in Turgeau comes after MSF vehicles were targeted and fired upon, indicative of the widespread violence plaguing the capital.

Armed gangs have largely taken over Port-au-Prince, severely hindering supply deliveries and service provision, and forcing many aid groups to suspend operations, leaving the healthcare sector in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)