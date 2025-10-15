Left Menu

MSF Shutters Haiti Clinic Amid Escalating Violence: A Crisis Unfolds

Doctors Without Borders has indefinitely closed its emergency clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, due to violent clashes. The closure impacts healthcare access for the already embattled population. Haiti's ongoing gang conflicts have escalated, disrupting services and rendering the healthcare sector nearly inoperable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:55 IST
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced the indefinite closure of its emergency clinic in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, citing increasing violence that endangers both staff and patients.

The suspension of health services in Turgeau comes after MSF vehicles were targeted and fired upon, indicative of the widespread violence plaguing the capital.

Armed gangs have largely taken over Port-au-Prince, severely hindering supply deliveries and service provision, and forcing many aid groups to suspend operations, leaving the healthcare sector in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

