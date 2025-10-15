Left Menu

South Korea Seeks US Tariff Relief

South Korea's industry minister and chief policy secretary are set to visit the US for discussions aimed at reducing tariffs on Korean goods. The finance minister highlighted significant advancements in the negotiations of a preliminary agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-10-2025 07:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 07:43 IST
South Korea Seeks US Tariff Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's industry minister, alongside the chief presidential secretary for policy, will head to the United States on Thursday for crucial meetings. The main agenda is to negotiate the reduction of tariffs on South Korean goods, a development the government announced on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, South Korea's finance minister revealed that talks had reached a pivotal phase, with 'huge progress' reported in laying the groundwork for a provisional agreement.

These discussions are seen as vital for South Korea's trade ambitions, potentially easing financial burdens and boosting the country's economic prospects.

TRENDING

1
Pfizer CEO Highlights China's Rising Influence in Global Pharma

Pfizer CEO Highlights China's Rising Influence in Global Pharma

 Global
2
South Korea Strategizes Stable Rare Earth Supply Amid China's Export Controls

South Korea Strategizes Stable Rare Earth Supply Amid China's Export Control...

 South Korea
3
Resolution in IPS Officer's Autopsy Impasse

Resolution in IPS Officer's Autopsy Impasse

 India
4
A Tribute to Goa's Political Stalwart Ravi Naik

A Tribute to Goa's Political Stalwart Ravi Naik

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025