South Korea Seeks US Tariff Relief

South Korea's industry minister, alongside the chief presidential secretary for policy, will head to the United States on Thursday for crucial meetings. The main agenda is to negotiate the reduction of tariffs on South Korean goods, a development the government announced on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, South Korea's finance minister revealed that talks had reached a pivotal phase, with 'huge progress' reported in laying the groundwork for a provisional agreement.

These discussions are seen as vital for South Korea's trade ambitions, potentially easing financial burdens and boosting the country's economic prospects.