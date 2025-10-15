Left Menu

Carnage in Guayaquil: Vehicle Explosion Alarms Ecuador's Largest City

A vehicle explosion outside a shopping mall in Guayaquil, Ecuador, resulted in one fatality and several injuries. Another explosive-laden vehicle was safely neutralized. Authorities believe criminal groups orchestrated these events. This incident follows prior violence, highlighting the city's ongoing security challenges.

Carnage in Guayaquil: Vehicle Explosion Alarms Ecuador's Largest City
  • Ecuador

A devastating scene unfolded in Ecuador's largest city, Guayaquil, where a vehicle explosion outside a bustling shopping mall claimed one life and injured others. The prosecutor's office confirmed the tragic incident on Tuesday. Nearby, a second vehicle with explosives was discovered and carefully disarmed, averting further devastation.

The Interior Minister, John Reimberg, emphasized that these explosive devices were crafted by organized criminal groups intending to create chaos. Surveillance footage revealed the vehicle engulfed in flames moments before the explosion, painting a grim picture of the attack.

Guayas provincial governor, Humberto Plaza, vowed to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for what he termed a "terrorism" act. Residents were urged to avoid the vicinity as investigations continued in one of Ecuador's most dangerous cities, a sentiment echoed by last month's explosive incident at a regional jail and recent attacks on political figures.

