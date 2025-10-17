India Post Transforms into Digital, Logistics Powerhouse Under PM Modi’s Vision

In a comprehensive media briefing held at the National Media Center, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, highlighted the transformative strides made by the Department of Posts (DoP) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) over the past year.

The achievements, spanning from June 2024 to September 2025, showcased how India Post has evolved from a traditional postal network into a digitally enabled, citizen-centric, logistics and financial services powerhouse, rooted in the principles of trust, technology, and inclusion.

A Journey from Post to Progress

Opening the briefing, Shri Scindia paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, crediting the Prime Minister's guidance for the structural and operational transformation of India Post.

“From carrying letters to delivering financial services, passports, exports, and digital identity—India Post has become the engine of last-mile governance and inclusive service delivery,” said Shri Scindia.

He added that this evolution reflects the true spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and positions India Post as a critical enabler of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Milestone Achievements: Scale, Speed, and Service

Between June 2024 and September 2025, India Post delivered remarkable results:

3.57 crore Aadhaar enrolments and updates were completed through postal facilities.

43 lakh passport applications processed , with 10 new Passport Seva Kendras opened.

9.13 lakh PM Vishwakarma toolkits delivered to artisans nationwide.

6.94 lakh export shipments worth ₹148.19 crore processed via Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras .

3.5 crore India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) accounts opened , 99% at doorstep , and 59% for women , promoting financial inclusion.

81.09 lakh Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts opened, promoting savings for the girl child.

These numbers reflect India Post’s unmatched reach and its emerging role as India’s most accessible service provider—both digitally and physically.

Institutional Reforms and Reorganisation

To sustain its modern mandate, the Department has undergone a strategic restructuring. India Post is now divided into six operational verticals:

Mail Parcel International Relations Postal Savings Bank (POSB) Postal Life Insurance (PLI) Citizen-Centric Services

These are supported by four horizontal enablers: Technology, Human Resources, Finance, and Customer Satisfaction, ensuring a seamless, integrated service delivery ecosystem.

Digital Transformation Through Indigenous IT Systems

At the heart of India Post’s modernisation is the IT 2.0 Project, designed and developed entirely in-house at the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology (CEPT). The project supports:

Real-time digital service delivery

Smart integration with fintech, logistics, and governance platforms

Efficient internal workflows and reporting mechanisms

Complementing this is a revamped Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, which shifts from a grievance-based model to a feedback-driven engagement framework, boosting transparency, efficiency, and public trust.

Game-Changing Logistics Offerings

India Post is rapidly scaling its logistics capabilities, with the launch of several competitive delivery services:

24 Speed Post and 48 Speed Post : Guaranteed delivery within 24 or 48 hours

Parcel Next Day Delivery and Parcel E2E (End-to-End) : Time-bound parcel services with full tracking

Speed Post International and Parcel Last Mile : To strengthen cross-border and final-mile delivery

Direct Line Services: Fast-tracked global shipping through commercial partnerships

These services are transforming India Post into a national and international logistics player, providing a reliable alternative to private courier companies.

DIGIPIN: Revolutionizing Addresses and Geospatial Governance

Among the most forward-looking initiatives is the rollout of DIGIPIN—a Digital Addressing Ecosystem powered by the National Addressing Grid, developed indigenously.

Maps every 4m x 4m location in India

Assigns a unique 10-character alphanumeric code to each spot

Supports digital KYC, e-governance, emergency response, and delivery logistics

DIGIPIN is expected to revolutionize how services—government or private—reach citizens. It will be a critical tool for geospatial planning, precision delivery, and financial inclusion, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Export Facilitation and MSME Support

Through its Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras, India Post is championing the ‘Local to Global’ vision by:

Enabling small exporters , artisans, and startups to ship globally

Offering export documentation, customs facilitation, and digital tracking

Partnering with India’s broader ODOP and PM Vishwakarma missions

This democratised export model is empowering MSMEs, unlocking new markets, and reducing logistics barriers for rural entrepreneurs.

Inclusive Growth and Gender Empowerment

By opening over 3 crore doorstep IPPB accounts, India Post has shown its ability to deliver banking at the doorstep, especially to women and rural households. Similarly, initiatives like Sukanya Samriddhi and PM Vishwakarma toolkit deliveries underline its social impact focus.

Conclusion: The New Face of India Post

Shri Scindia concluded by stating that India Post is no longer just a postal department—it is:

A nationwide digital bank

A logistics innovator

A last-mile governance enabler

A partner in citizen empowerment

“India Post today stands as the most trusted arm of the government, delivering not just parcels, but progress, not just letters, but livelihoods.”

With its wide footprint, inclusive mission, and technological evolution, India Post is poised to lead the way in building a Viksit Bharat that leaves no citizen behind.