Department of Posts launches medicine delivery service for ECHS beneficiaries

The Department of Posts has launched a dedicated service to facilitate the pick-up, booking, transmission, and door-step delivery of medicines that are not available at ECHS polyclinics under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme, an official statement said on Friday.

Under the initiative launched in collaboration with the Department of Ex-servicemen (DESW), medicines will be procured and packaged through Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) Common Service Centre (CSC) stationed at ECHS polyclinics, while logistics and delivery will be managed by India Post's trusted delivery network.

The service was first piloted in Delhi on July 31, where it received an encouraging response and subsequently expanded to the NCR region, covering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

''Building on the success of the pilot wherein more than 1,700 packets of medicines were delivered, a comprehensive mapping of 458 ECHS locations across the country has been completed, and the service will be available across the country from October 17,'' the statement said.

The service will ensure timely and reliable delivery of medicines to ECHS beneficiaries, the postal department said.

