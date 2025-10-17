Left Menu

3 held in Kolkata in Rajasthan businessman murder case

They attempted to escape and entered a Salt Lake residential complex, where they were intercepted near the Bengal Tennis Academy BTA by officers posted at the IPS quarters, the officer told PTI.Police teams from Bidhannagar and Phoolbagan stations coordinated the arrest, he said, adding that the accused are now in custody and are expected to be handed over to Rajasthan Police following due legal procedures.Rajasthan Police had announced a Rs one lakh reward for any information about the accused involved in the businessmans murder case.

Three suspects were arrested from Kolkata's Phoolbagan area in connection with the murder of a Rajasthan-based businessman, an officer said on Friday.

The arrests were made late Thursday night. Four armed assailants gunned down Ramesh Rulaniya inside a gym in Rajasthan's Kuchaman locality on the morning of October 7, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, Phoolbagan Police were alerted about the presence of three suspicious individuals in the Kadapara area, the officer said.

''The suspects initially attempted to mislead the police but were soon identified as suspects linked to the Rajasthan case. They attempted to escape and entered a Salt Lake residential complex, where they were intercepted near the Bengal Tennis Academy (BTA) by officers posted at the IPS quarters,'' the officer told PTI.

Police teams from Bidhannagar and Phoolbagan stations coordinated the arrest, he said, adding that the accused are now in custody and are expected to be handed over to Rajasthan Police following due legal procedures.

Rajasthan Police had announced a Rs one lakh reward for any information about the accused involved in the businessman's murder case.

