Hamas says it will hand over remains of additional Israeli hostage Friday
The military wing of Hamas said it would hand over the remains of an Israeli hostage late Friday.
The Qassam Brigades did not say whose remains would be handed over, only that they were pulled out earlier in the day. It did not say where the remains will be handed over.
In recent days, Hamas handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross the remains of nine hostages along with a 10th body that Israel said wasn't that of a hostage.
As part of the US-brokered ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, Hamas was supposed to hand over the remains of 28 hostages who were kidnapped on October 7, 2023.
