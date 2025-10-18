Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Dozens still missing days after Mexico's mass flood

Five days after historic floods that killed at least 66 people and affected 100,000 homes, Mexico is still scrambling to get help to the worst-hit communities and locate 75 missing people amid criticism of the government's handling of the crisis. After a year of meteoric approval ratings, the disaster is a test for Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has encountered rare hostile crowds and heckling on visits to affected areas.

China sanctions on Hanwha threaten South Korea-US shipbuilding ties, officials say

China's sanctions on U.S.-linked units of shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean threaten to impact ambitious plans for shipbuilding cooperation between Seoul and Washington by disrupting supplies of Chinese equipment and materials, officials in Seoul said on Friday. Beijing announced the sanctions on Tuesday as the U.S. and China began charging additional port fees on each other's vessels, in the latest exchange in a protracted trade war ahead of a planned meeting of the two countries' leaders.

Trump says Venezuelan President Maduro 'doesn't want to fuck around' with US

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro does not want to "fuck around" with the United States, amid escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas. Trump's comments followed a Reuters report, citing three sources, that the U.S. military was holding two survivors on a Navy ship after a U.S. strike on their suspected Caribbean drug vessel killed two others.

Factbox-What are Tomahawk missiles and why does Ukraine want them?

Donald Trump will discuss the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday. Supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine could significantly expand its strike capabilities, enabling it to hit targets deep inside Russian territory, including military bases, logistics hubs, airfields and command centers that are currently beyond reach.

Hand and foot fossils found in Kenya for ancient human relative

Researchers have unearthed near Lake Turkana in northern Kenya fossils of hand and foot bones belonging to an extinct human relative dating to 1.52 million years ago, revealing that this species would have been able to grasp and manipulate objects such as stone tools and was fully bipedal. The fossils represented the first hand and foot bones unambiguously attributed to the species Paranthropus boisei. The researchers discovered a partial skeleton that included most of the hand, three foot bones, most of the teeth, a partial forearm bone and skull fragments.

Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire as Doha talks set to begin, sources say

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed on Friday to extend their 48-hour ceasefire until the conclusion of talks in Doha, according to three Pakistani security officials and one Afghan Taliban source. A Pakistani delegation had already arrived in Doha while an Afghan delegation was expected to reach the Qatari capital on Saturday, said the sources, who did not want to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Exclusive-US Navy warship holding survivors from strike on Caribbean vessel, sources say

The U.S. military is holding two survivors aboard a Navy ship after rescuing them from a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean hit by a U.S. strike that killed two others, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday. The disclosure, which has not been previously reported, raises the possibility that the survivors from Thursday's strike are the first prisoners of war in a conflict declared by President Donald Trump against a "narcoterrorist" threat he says is emanating from Venezuela.

Britain's Prince Andrew gives up title of Duke of York

Britain's Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The reputation of Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has taken a battering in recent years, most notably because of his links to Epstein.

Trump says 100% tariffs on China not sustainable, still plans to meet Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump said his proposed 100% tariff on goods from China would not be sustainable, but blamed Beijing for the latest impasse in trade talks that began with Chinese authorities tightening control over rare earth exports. Asked whether such a high tariff was sustainable and what that might do to the economy, Trump replied, "It's not sustainable, but that's what the number is."

Prince Andrew: the British royal brought down by scandal

Once widely reputed to be Queen Elizabeth's favourite son and feted as a dashing young military officer, Britain's Prince Andrew will now always be seen in the public eye as the royal who was accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl. Andrew, 65, said on Friday he would give up his title of Duke of York after years of criticism about his connections to the late, disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

ICE arrests Chicago area cop legally working in US, town says

A suburban Chicago police officer arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday was legally authorized to work in the U.S. and had completed a full background check by the FBI, according to the Village of Hanover Park, where he was employed. Radule Bojovic, who was born in Montenegro, was arrested "during a targeted enforcement action," according to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said Bojovic was in the country illegally after overstaying a B2 tourist visa more than 10 years ago. But a statement from the Village of Hanover Park later on Thursday said its police department received a work authorization card for Bojovic issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which had recently been renewed. The Village also said Bojovic had successfully completed a background check with the FBI and the Illinois State Police.

Kremlin envoy proposes 'Putin-Trump tunnel' to link Russia and US

Russia and the United States should build a "Putin-Trump" rail tunnel under the Bering Strait to link their countries, unlock joint exploration of natural resources and "symbolise unity", a Kremlin envoy has suggested. The proposal by Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy and head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, envisages a construction project costing $8 billion, funded by Moscow and "international partners", to build a 70-mile (112-km) rail and cargo link in under eight years.

In talks with Zelenskiy, Trump appears to press pause on fresh support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy came to the White House on Friday looking for weapons to keep fighting his country's war with Russia, but met an American president who appears more intent on brokering a peace deal than upgrading Ukraine's arsenal. While U.S. President Donald Trump did not rule out providing the long-range Tomahawk missiles Zelenskiy seeks, Trump appeared cool to the prospect as he looked ahead to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary in the coming weeks.

Salvadoran family who self-deported from US seeks to rebuild their lives

Fearing detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and being separated from her two young daughters, Yessenia Ruano self-deported back to El Salvador with her family from the United States in mid-June. Now, Ruano, a 38-year-old elementary school teacher, and her family are seeking to rebuild their lives in the Central American country she fled more than a decade ago to escape poverty and violence, and to chase the American dream.

Analysis-Ceasefire offers Israel opportunity to end its international isolation

A ceasefire in Gaza is raising hopes among many in Israel that the country can begin to repair its image abroad, after months of deepening isolation due to the toll of the two-year conflict. Public opinion in the West has shifted significantly since the war erupted following Islamist group Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.

US lifts sanctions on four allies of Bosnian Serb leader Dodik

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday it has removed four allies of former Bosnian Serb president Milorad Dodik from a sanctions list, in a move praised by Dodik who is campaigning to get U.S. sanctions against himself lifted. Dodik has been sanctioned by the U.S. and Britain for obstructing the terms of the Dayton peace deal that ended Bosnia's war in the 1990s, as well as by several European countries who say his separatist policies endanger peace and stability in Bosnia.

