Truck catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Thane district; none hurt

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-10-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 10:02 IST
A truck caught fire near a tunnel on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

There were no reports of casualties in the incident that occurred near the Shirol tunnel in Shahpur taluka around 4 am, the official from the disaster management cell said.

The heavy vehicle heading towards Nagpur caught fire, and the emergency response team put out the blaze within 45 minutes.

He said the vehicle was completely gutted in the blaze, and a probe is underway to determine the cause.

