Gambling den busted in Kolkata, 14 arrested

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-10-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 21:47 IST
Kolkata Police on Saturday busted a gambling den in the city's Canal South Road area and arrested 14 people for their alleged involvement in the racket, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in a room of a guest house, he said.

''During the operation, 14 people were arrested... the room had been converted into a gambling den where monetary exchanges were actively taking place,'' he said.

Police also seized Rs 5.3 lakh in cash along with 11 decks of playing cards, and several documents believed to be related to the illegal activity, he added.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

