Govt extends deadline for filing GSTR-3B return till Oct 25

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 10:36 IST
The government on Sunday extended the due date for filing the monthly GSTR-3B tax payment form by 5 days till October 25.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in a notification, said the GSTR-3B filers for September and the July-September quarter can pay taxes by October 25.

''@cbic_india extends the GSTR-3B filing deadline,'' the CBIC said in a post on X.

GSTR-3B is a monthly and quarterly summary return that registered taxpayers file in a staggered manner between the 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of taxpayers.

The extension was on expected lines, with October 20 being the Diwali festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

