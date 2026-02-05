Turkish Market Movements: Currency Fluctuations and High-Level Talks

Turkish financial markets could face volatility as the lira was trading at 43.5385 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday morning, following a close of 43.53 on Wednesday. The main BIST 100 share index saw a modest increase, closing 0.11% higher at 13,891.21.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks took a hit amid growing apprehension over the escalating costs associated with AI investments, prompting a shift away from tech. Concurrently, declining silver prices exerted additional pressure on already strained leveraged positions.

In diplomatic developments, the U.S. and Iran are poised to engage in talks in Oman, despite ongoing tensions over conflicting agendas focusing on Tehran's nuclear ambitions versus missile capabilities. Turkish government officials are set to participate in a series of ceremonial events related to February's earthquake, while eagerly anticipated economic data from the central bank is due to be released soon.

