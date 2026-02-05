New Leadership Tees Up for PGA of America

The PGA of America has named Terry Clark, an executive at UnitedHealth Group, as its new CEO. This marks the second time in recent years that the organization has selected a business leader from its board of directors for the position.

Clark has served as an independent director on the PGA's board since 2024 and succeeds Derek Sprague, who stepped down to spend more time with family. Clark steps into the role during a period marked by significant turnover, as the organization has seen the departure of several C-suite executives, including Jeff Price and John Easterbrook, in the past year.

Nathan Charnes, the PGA's vice president, expressed confidence in Clark's leadership abilities, emphasizing the need for continuity and stability in advancing the organization's mission. Clark emphasizes clarity, culture, and empowerment as his primary areas of focus, as he prepares to take over the role officially in March.

