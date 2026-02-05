Left Menu

New Leadership Tees Up for PGA of America

Terry Clark has been appointed as the new CEO of the PGA of America, filling the role vacated by Derek Sprague. Clark, a current executive at UnitedHealth Group, takes over amid high turnover within the organization and aims to focus on stability and growth for the PGA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frisco | Updated: 05-02-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 09:46 IST
New Leadership Tees Up for PGA of America
  • Country:
  • United States

The PGA of America has named Terry Clark, an executive at UnitedHealth Group, as its new CEO. This marks the second time in recent years that the organization has selected a business leader from its board of directors for the position.

Clark has served as an independent director on the PGA's board since 2024 and succeeds Derek Sprague, who stepped down to spend more time with family. Clark steps into the role during a period marked by significant turnover, as the organization has seen the departure of several C-suite executives, including Jeff Price and John Easterbrook, in the past year.

Nathan Charnes, the PGA's vice president, expressed confidence in Clark's leadership abilities, emphasizing the need for continuity and stability in advancing the organization's mission. Clark emphasizes clarity, culture, and empowerment as his primary areas of focus, as he prepares to take over the role officially in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
One labourer injured, several others feared trapped after blast in 'illegal' coal mine in Meghalaya: Police.

One labourer injured, several others feared trapped after blast in 'illegal'...

 India
2
A Year of Resistance: France's Stand Against Shein's Unfair Competition

A Year of Resistance: France's Stand Against Shein's Unfair Competition

 Global
3
NGT Forms Panel to Investigate Illegal Tree Felling in Chhatarpur

NGT Forms Panel to Investigate Illegal Tree Felling in Chhatarpur

 India
4
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Unites Against Terrorism: A Collective Fight for Peace

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Unites Against Terrorism: A Collective Fight for Peace

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026