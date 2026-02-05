Cricket Clash Averted: Politics Shadows India-Pakistan T20 Showdown

In a significant development impacting the T20 World Cup, former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee lamented Pakistan's decision to boycott their upcoming match against India. The clash, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, was expected to be a highlight of the tournament.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, justified the boycott, emphasizing the need to separate politics from sports. The decision, aimed to express solidarity with Bangladesh, follows the latter's refusal to play in India due to political tensions.

Despite the International Cricket Council's assurance of safety, the game's governing body stands firm against schedule changes. The Pakistan Cricket Board remains silent on potential encounters with India if both teams progress to the knockout stages.

