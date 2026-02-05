Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Ron District

A tragic accident occurred in Ron district when a mini commercial vehicle transporting daily-wage workers collided with a truck, resulting in three fatalities and over ten injuries. The injured were taken to a hospital, and police are investigating the incident.

Updated: 05-02-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:03 IST
A mini commercial vehicle carrying daily-wage workers crashed into a truck in Ron district on Thursday, leading to a tragic loss of life.

The accident resulted in three fatalities and left more than ten others injured. The crash occurred near Jigaluru Cross, involving workers from Shivaji Nagar, Gajendragad.

Police rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where many remain in serious condition. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

