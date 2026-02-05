Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Ron District

A mini commercial vehicle carrying daily-wage workers crashed into a truck in Ron district on Thursday, leading to a tragic loss of life.

The accident resulted in three fatalities and left more than ten others injured. The crash occurred near Jigaluru Cross, involving workers from Shivaji Nagar, Gajendragad.

Police rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where many remain in serious condition. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)