Hamas denies US statement on group's 'ceasefire violation'
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-10-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 12:08 IST
- Egypt
Hamas rejected on Sunday a statement from the U.S. State Department in which it cited "credible reports" indicating the Palestinian militant group would imminently violate the ceasefire deal with Israel.
Hamas said such allegations were false.
