Dutch minister says he will meet with China official about seizure of chipmaker Nexperia

The Dutch government seized control over Nexperia, a subsidiary of China's Wingtech and an important supplier of basic chips used in cars, on September 30, prompting the Chinese government to ban exports of the company's finished products, threatening global auto supply chains.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-10-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands' Economy Minister Vincent Karremans on Sunday said he expected to have a meeting with a Chinese government official within days to discuss how to resolve a standoff over computer chip maker Nexperia NV. The Dutch government seized control over Nexperia, a subsidiary of China's Wingtech and an important supplier of basic chips used in cars, on September 30, prompting the Chinese government to ban exports of the company's finished products, threatening global auto supply chains. Karremans spoke in an interview on the Dutch television show Buitenhof.

