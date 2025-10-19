Petition in Lahore HC against Pak PM, Punjab CM for alleged misuse of public funds

A petition has been filed in Lahore High Court seeking action against Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for misusing public funds for their publicity campaign.

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Aliya Hamza, submitted an application to the Lahore High Court on Saturday, drawing its attention to the personal publicity campaign of Shehbaz and Maryam by spending billions of rupees from the national treasury.

The petitioner said the two leaders of the Sharif family are misusing taxpayer-funded public resources for political and personal promotion, terming it a blatant violation of Articles 9, 14, and 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which guarantee fundamental human rights.

The pictures of the premier and the chief minister feature in every project of the government, besides massive publicity campaigns being run in the media for the projection of Shehbaz and Maryam, the petition said. Citing several provisions of the Constitution, the application argues that such actions are contrary to the law, ethics and principles of transparent governance.

The petitioner has further requested the court to direct the government departments to disclose all related details under the transparency law, prohibit the personal use of public funds for political promotion and establish judicial guidelines to prevent misuse of public resources in the future.

